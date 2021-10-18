Valletta striker Mario Fontanella was delighted to reach the 50-goal mark with Valletta FC on Sunday but has no plans to rest on his laurels and is determined to set new records with his club this season.

The Italian striker looked a rejuvenated player on Sunday against Sirens after grabbing an impressive hat-trick that propelled his team to a convincing win over the St Paul’s Bay’s side at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

With the three goals scored on Sunday, Fontanella has reached the 50-goal mark and the veteran forward said that he was really proud of the achievement.

“To reach the 50-goal mark with Valletta FC is something of great pride for me,” Fontanella told the Times of Malta.

