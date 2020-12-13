Cardinal Mario Grech and Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci were among those awarded Republic Day honours by President George Vella on Sunday in a specially organised ceremony respecting social distancing guidelines.

The ceremony took place at the President's Palace in Valletta. Eleven members were awarded The National Order of Merit, and seven others the Midalja ghall-Qadi tar-Repubblika.

Because of the pandemic, the President did not place the medal on the individuals but those awarded placed it on themselves once this was handed to them.

Justice for Daphne is Malta's primary challenge - President

In his speech, Vella said that the country's "first and primary challenge" is that justice is done with those found guilty of having in any way participated in the "atrocious assassination" of Daphne Caruana Galizia as soon as possible.

Allegations of criminality and dubious connections have to be investigated in the most professional way possible, and those involved in this crime brought to justice without delay or favour, Vella said.

"We have to restore our country’s image abroad. This does not happen by trying to forget what happened, but by showing genuine remorse about what

happened, and be persuasive in our conviction that nothing of the sort will ever happen again," he said.

The President also noted that 2020 saw the resignation of a Prime Minister, the Venice Commission making demands for certain constitutional changes, and the resignation of the leader of the Opposition mid-way through the legislature.

He spoke about the pandemic, thanking all professionals, volunteers and individuals who devoted their time to taking care of the vulnerable.

He expressed sympathy with those who lost loved ones or could not be with their sick relatives.

Vella noted that the virus had changed the country and the world, with health professionals working tirelessly to give priority to patients, especially the elderly and vulnerable.

“This pandemic, which is still very much with us, has disrupted our lifestyle and social norms and has negatively affected our economy,” said Vella.

He said that the virus had also had an impact on a global scale, and transformed a person’s quality of life, financial situation and mental health.

Virus brought country together

But despite all the negatives, it made the country come together and show true signs of solidarity. He expressed hope that once the vaccine is made available, the number of infections will go down for Malta to return to normality.

“Did we need such a pandemic for us to show so much solidarity? I hope that, post-COVID, we will continue to work together. We must do so, if we want a brighter future and to come out of the difficulties the virus has brought around us.”

He ended on a positive note, saying that he has full confidence in the people to work for a better ‘post-COVID’ world, where the people stand together and not work against one another.

Award recipients

The awards ceremony took place after a military parade which took place outside of the palace in St George’s Square.

Cardinal Grech, previously the Bishop of Gozo, was made a companion of the National Order of Merit in recognition of his contribution in the Catholic Church and his pastoral work.

Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci, virologist Christopher Barbara and infectious disease specialist Charles Mallia Azzopardi were all awarded and honoured for their work in the medical field during the pandemic.

AFM head Brigadier Jeffrey Curmi was awarded as Officer of the National Order of Merit.

Paul Abela, Charles Briffa, Anthony Cassar Darien, Stephen Montfort, James Henry Pearsall, and Mos Joseph Vella Gauci were all made members of the National Order of Merit.

Seven other people were honoured with the Midalja Ghall-Qadi Tar-Repubblika.

International fisheries expert Carmelo Agius, professor of ethics Emmanuel Agius, filmmaker Rebecca Cremona, marine biologist Alan Deidun, former football player and coach Raymond Farrugia, film writer Elio Lombari, and the Goztian band The Tramps.

This year was the 46th anniversary of the Republic, when the constitution of Malta was revised with the role of the Queen being abolished.