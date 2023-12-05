Mario Grech (Mellieħa AC) and Michelle Dimech (DSports Lab) have triumphed at this year’s edition of the Eurosport Safi 5k hosted by Rush Athletics Club.

The popularity of this race in the southern-western locality, now in its sixth edition has continued to grow, with some 350 athletes contributing to a colourful and cheerful atmosphere of sporting celebration.

Grech crossed the finish line first in 15:53, ahead of Evolve’s Christian Bugeja (16:28) and his club team-mate Miguel Cassar (16:56). For Cassar, this also meant the best time among the Under 20s in the field.

Among the ladies, Dimech took the honours in 18:12, establishing a new course record, previously belonging to Josann Attard Pulis (18:22).

