Mario Muscat said that Mosta’s victory over Balzan was massive as the Blues step up their fight to retain their top-flight status for another season.

Last Saturday, the Blues found themselves in a pickle when they trailed Balzan 1-0 at the end of a first half which has seen them well on top.

After the break, Balzan had the opportunities to kill off their opponents but their failure to take their chances came back to haunt them as Mosta scored three times to seal a thrilling 3-2 win at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

The result lifted Mosta into second place in the Play-Out standings on 28 points, five clear of second-from-bottom Balzan, and the Blues now need a win from their remaining three matches to assure themselves of top-flight football next season.

“We knew that it was a massive clash for us against one of our relegation rivals,” Muscat told the Times of Malta.

