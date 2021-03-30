Marisa Xuereb has been appointed president of the Chamber of Commerce

Enterprise until 2023.

Xuereb, who has served as the chamber's deputy president for the past two years and been on its council for the past six, replaces outgoing president David Xuereb.

Addressing the chamber council for the first time, Xuereb promised to strive to maintain the chamber’s “leading role” in representing businesses while facing the challenges ahead.

She looked forward to building on the work done in the past years and to further strengthen the chamber’s position as “the voice of business”.

“Together we will work relentlessly to enhance competitiveness and ensure a steady recovery and the implementation of a smart and sustainable economic vision for the country,” Xuereb said.

During her time with the Chamber, Xuereb has championed initiatives such as the Young Chamber Network and the creation of several policy committees. She is a director on Malta Enterprise, MCAST, MCST, and the chamber’s PPP, Education Malta.

As managing director of Raesch Quarz (Malta) Ltd, she has over 20 years experience in the FDI manufacturing industry and direct experience of exporting to a wide range of countries, both within and outside the EU.

She holds a Master’s degree in economics and is well established in local policy fora.