Marisa Xuereb has been appointed non-executive chairperson of Epic, the telecoms firm announced on Wednesday.

She succeeds Juanito Camilleri, who is stepping down after two-and-a-half years to pursue other interests and commitments.

Xuereb is the outgoing president of the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry and previously served on the Chamber’s council for six years.

She is the long-standing managing director of Raesch Quarz (Malta) Ltd. and has over 25 years of experience in the manufacturing industry.

Xuereb, who holds a master’s degree in economics, has also held directorships at Malta Enterprise, MCAST, MCST and other entities in the past.

Epic entered the Maltese market in 2020 after its parent company Monaco Telecom, acquired the entire share capital of Vodafone Malta.

It thanked Camilleri - the first person to lead the company as chairperson - for his work.

Camilleri “was highly instrumental during the acquisition of Epic, and the development of the brand to become the fastest growing telecom player in Malta,” said Epic CEO Pierre-Etienne Cizeron.

“We welcome Ms. Xuereb, and are excited to have her on board, bringing a new perspective moulded by her business experience and academic background, as Epic continues its journey to connect Malta to the future,” Cizeron said.

Camilleri said it was a privilege to have served as Epic chairperson.

“I have no doubt that under the strong leadership of Epic CEO Pierre-Etienne Cizeron, and the guidance and commercial acumen of Marisa Xuereb, Epic will go from strength to strength,” he said.