A new book, Dizzjunarju ta’ Termini Nawtiċi u Tagħrif Marittimu Lokali, was launched at the Gozo Ministry. Written in both Maltese and English, the book encompasses a large number of technical terms pertaining to the local boat-building trade and maritime topics, each entry being accompanied by detailed illustrations.

The dictionary also carries additional chapters on various themes, including the process of boat-building, the traditional Gozo boat and maritime transport in the Maltese islands. The dictionary, a labour of love carried out over several years, is the work of Joseph Caruana who hails from a family that has been steeped in traditional boat-building for at least four generations. It aims to preserve as much of this past knowledge as possible for future generations.

The launch included presentations by Mr Caruana and Timothy Gambin from the University’s Classics and Archaeology Department,

The book is published by BDL Books, and was partly sponsored by the Eco Gozo and Regional Development Directorate at the Gozo Ministry.