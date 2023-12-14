Malta’s Ann Fenech has made it to Lloyd’s List top 100 people for helping raise the profile of the Comité Maritime International, which she presides.

Making it to the list at number 74, the publication says that as president of the maritime law organisation, Fenech is the first female president to have established close relations with other international bodies.

She was also on the list last year at the 69th placing, then for being Comité’s new president and her plans for the organisation.

The publication featuring Fenech.

In a statement on Thursday, the Malta Maritime Forum congratulated Fenech on her inclusion in the list.

The list includes owners of the world’s largest fleets, box port operators, technology leaders, maritime lawyers, ship managers and shipbrokers amongst others.

“This is yet another remarkable achievement by the forum’s active board member and co-founder in a long list of milestones accomplished throughout her career and having been elected as the first female president of the Comité Maritime International in October 2022,” the MMF said.

Fenech acknowledged the importance for policymakers to reach out to industry leaders who, in turn, are to work closely with their governments on seeking positions that are vital for the industry and the common good.