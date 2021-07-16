Malta’s maritime lobby is pushing for a minister to be handed specific responsibility for maritime affairs and the blue economy following the next general election.



The proposal by Malta Maritime Forum has been presented to both the prime minister and leader of the opposition in separate meetings, in which the forum also recommended re-establishing a national entity solely responsible for the maritime industry.



In a document presented to both political leaders, the forum acknowledged Malta’s national transport strategy but noted the absence of a specific policy document dedicated to the maritime industry.



Such a document would spell out the government’s vision and goals in the maritime sector for the immediate, medium and long-term, it said.



Malta and key private sector maritime operators are competing in a global village, the forum said, and it was therefore important to ensure conditions are friendly to investors.



The forum insisted that political leaders and national authorities should offer their “full, unrelenting and concrete backing” to local and foreign investors in the industry.

Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee. Support Us