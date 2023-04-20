A future PN government will have a minister focused on the maritime sector in view of its importance and potential, PN leader Bernard Grech said on Thursday.

He was speaking at Focal Maritime Services, where he met management and staff as part of activities in the run-up to Workers' Day, May 1.

He said the PN in government had always worked to create new economic sectors for the country while strengthening the existing ones.

The maritime sector, he said needed a boost and a new PN government would have a minister for the sector.

Grech underlined the importance of a better quality of life particularly through the creation of well-paying jobs.

The PN leader was shown around by company chairman Godwin Xerri, who discussed the challenges which the maritime sector in Malta faces.

Grech was accompanied by Adrian Delia, shadow minister for Transport, and Ivan Castillo, shadow minister for the maritime sector and employment.