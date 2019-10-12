A maritime education training centre spread over 2,300 square metres in Ħal Far was inaugurated on Friday, as Malta seeks to establish itself as a centre for maritime training in the Mediterranean.

The €4 million MaritimeMT training centre will offer various courses leading to maritime careers, both directly at sea as well as shore-based ones. The centre will also provide specialised training for the superyacht industry, including navigation, engineering and hospitality training.

It features two DNV-certified Full Mission Bridge Simulators manufactured by Dutch firm MARIN, a Liquefied Cargo Handling Simulator, a GMDSS Simulator and ECDIS lab.

The centre has been developed by the Malta Maritime Pilots Cooperative.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was the guest of honour during an inauguration ceremony held on Friday.