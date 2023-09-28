MaritimeMT, the leading maritime training centre in Malta, is currently promoting its services at the Monaco Yacht Show and has launched its strategic collaboration with Gente di Mare in Italy. Gente di Mare is a training centre located in Livorno and Genova, and forms part of the Fratelli Cosulich Group, a global shipping organisation that has been in the business for over 160 years.

MaritimeMT has extended its operations in Athens, Greece a year ago and as part of its internationalisation strategy is now opening its doors in other neighbouring ports. These collaborations are bringing synergies and opportunities for growth, especially for the Maltese certification and licences. With the Malta Flag Registry having such a prominent position in the world of the sea (largest in Europe); having a Malta licence will add value to seafarers.

Gente di Mare Italy brings its extensive expertise in maritime training and consultancy to complement MaritimeMT’s offerings. Together, they aim to provide comprehensive, world-class maritime education and support to maritime professionals and seafarers. This partnership will result in an expanded range of STCW courses, specialised and bespoke courses and mentoring students in career progression. They are both committed to empower individuals with the skills needed to excel and succeed in the maritime industry.

“MaritimeMT chooses to partner with organisations on the same wavelength that share a common strategy, that of providing an excellence in seafarers education,” said Pauline Micallef, CEO at MaritimeMT.

Elena di Tizio, Managing Director at Gente di Mare SRL, added: “Bringing the Maltese certification to Italy will create an opportunity for maritime professionals including seafarers and crew to further their studies and climb up the ranks.”

“Our standard processes and quality management system has helped us kick start operations in different locations,” said Capt Edwin Vella, Principal at MaritimeMT.

The new partnership will offer STCW courses with particular focus on yachting certification and expects to see innovative courses and tailored made programmes emerge as the collaboration evolves. MaritimeMT and Gente di Mare Italy are both dedicated to enhancing the capabilities of maritime professionals globally. Whether you are working in the maritime industry or aspire to be, you can find a course that suits your needs. This collaboration promises to raise the bar for maritime education and services globally.

For more information about MaritimeMT visit www.maritimemt.edu.mt.