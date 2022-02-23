Mark Bajada, managing director of Bajada Investments Limited, has won the 5th edition of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year award.

Bajada leads Bajada Investments Limited, a solar energy equipment supplier which has recently diversified into elderly care, technology, engineering, and hospitality.

In June, he will represent Malta in Monaco and compete in EY's World Entrepreneur of the Year award together with business leaders from more than 60 countries.

Krystle Penza, managing director of Mvintage took home the EY’s Rising Star award, Mvintage creates jewellery celebrating Maltese heritage and has shops in several locations across Malta and Gozo.

EY has been holding the Entrepreneur of the Year awards globally for over three decades. Now found in more than 60 countries, they include a global network of 50,000 entrepreneurs and are the global benchmark for capturing the present and future entrepreneurial spirit.

The Maltese award is adjudicated by an independent panel made up of key figures from the business community. This year’s panel included Malta Chamber president Marisa Xuereb, Malta Chamber of SMEs president Paul Abela, BOV non-executive director Elizabeth Camilleri, HSBC CEO Simon Vaughan Johnson and Atlas Health Insurance managing director Catherine Calleja.

The Malta award promotes entrepreneurship across the Maltese islands and empowers entrepreneurs to grow their businesses locally and globally. Previous winners include Alfred Pisani from Corinthia Group in 2017, Angelo Xuereb from AX Holdings in 2018, David Darmanin from Hotjar in 2019 and Nazzareno Vassallo from Vassallo Group in 2021.

Previous rising stars include David Vella from Altaro Software, Shane Hunter from AquaBioTech Group, Ben Remfrey from Praedium Consulting Malta Ltd and John Winfield of Dr Juice.

The awards are supported by the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry and the Malta Chamber of SMEs.