SportMalta chief executive officer Mark Cutajar called for changes in the education system as well as in the mentality of how we look at sport if Maltese athletes are to reach higher goals in the near future.

Speaking to the Times of Malta, Cutajar said that Maltese sport is passing through an exciting time with the government investing heavily on two major pillars of the national strategy of sport, namely infrastructure and the technical preparation for elite sport athletes.

“Since 2013, SportMalta has been involved in a huge number of infrastructural projects such as the upgrading of the National Pool, the construction of a pool in Birżebbuġa, a football ground in Birżebbuġa and Marsaskala as well as the opening of the Academy of Snooker and the Hillclimb course in Mtaħleb,” Cutajar said.

“Added to that there are a number of projects in the pipeline such as the indoor pools in Cottonera and Gozo, the sports centres for squash, weightlifting and gymnastics in Marsa as well as the tennis facility in Pembroke and the motor racing track in Ħal Far, just to name a few.

