Mark Gatt has been confirmed in his role as coach of the Malta women’s national team through to the end of the 2023 Women’s World Cup qualifying competition.

The Executive Committee of the Malta Football Association ratified Gatt’s contract extension at today’s ongoing meeting.

Gatt, 49, has been in charge of the women’s national side since 2015. Under his guidance, the team has made significant and sustained improvement, culminating in the very positive UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 qualifying campaign that saw Malta obtain a record number of 10 points, finishing fourth in Group B.

