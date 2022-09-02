Every international window is always of great importance and source of pride, but this one feels different for coach Mark Gatt.

After seven years in charge of the Malta women’s national team, Gatt will leave the post after the upcoming double header against Azerbaijan and Montenegro in the 2023 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

Gatt is eyeing a strong finale to this campaign in which Malta has scored four points so far and is on course of reaching the 10-point tally for a second straight qualifying round.

In the previous qualifiers – for the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 championships, Malta had managed to wrap up their commitments with victories against Georgia and Israel.

Both wins ensured Malta a fourth-place finish in the six-team group and a tally of 10 points – the highest ever by the senior women's side in a proper qualifying campaign.

Click here for full story