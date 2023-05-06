Tenpin bowling legend Dom Barrett will be assisted by Mark Jacobs and Sue Abela during his clinic for youth this month.

Barrett, England’s greatest professional bowler on the PBA Tour in the US, and a 13-time member of Team Europe in Weber Cup, will be in Malta to compete in the Malta Open championships at the Eden Superbowl that will be held between May 31 and June 4.

Before competing, Barrett will host a coaching clinic for the Malta youth bowlers, who will be given the opportunity to learn from one of the world’s best in their chosen sporting discipline.

Only a few places are left for the first Bowling Academy of Malta’s initiative, which is supported by the Eden Superbowl and Brunswick/BBBS, for the Malta Bowling Association youth members

