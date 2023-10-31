“Today we are delighted to welcome another highly respected real estate entrepreneur, who is shedding his own brand to come form part of our Alliance family.” This is how Alliance CEO Michael Bonello welcomed Mark Molnar, as they signed the company’s latest franchise agreement to open its 28th branch office.

Running with what is considered to be the ideal corporate structure for professional estate agents to maximise their full potential, many of Malta’s top real estate professionals have now joined Alliance Group. Just this year, 14 new branches have been opened, with the head count of sales and letting property advisors now exceeding 350.

Mark Molnar moved to Malta in 2012, soon after finishing his business studies at the Budapest College of Management. For some time, he worked in hospitality and wines and spirits, as well as real estate rentals, gradually working his way up to management level at the company where he worked.

In 2017, he set up “Let Buy Mark”, with his own vision of elevating the standards of service in real estate; and his efforts soon started being acknowledged by his peers, as the company won prestigious industry awards in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

“Building my own estate agency over the past decade has been very rewarding,” explained Molnar at the signing. “At this point, in today’s highly competitive market, it makes more sense to create synergies than to persist in trying to make it on your own. Alliance offers everything we are missing in our setup and I’m so excited and looking forward to this new beginning,” he concluded.

Alliance franchise offices benefit from the same infrastructure, training, marketing and operations management support as Alliance founding branches and share the ever-growing sales and letting database with more than 350 advisors across all branches.

The Group provides a comprehensive suite of real estate sales and letting services with its team of property advisors, who receive top quality training, tools and resources to deliver customer satisfaction at all touchpoints.

More information can be found at alliance.mt or on social media.