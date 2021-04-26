Born into a family of musicians, Mark Spirteri Lucas has earned a reputation as one of the most prolific composers in Malta, and is especially known for his 2001 hit Fejn Staħbejtli, an original song penned by Paul Ellul and performed by Ira Losco.

Over the years, Spiteri Lucas has, however, taken part in only a few song competitions, namely L-Għanja tal-Poplu, Konkors Kanzunetta Indipendenza, Festival Super One and, most recently, Mużika Mużika – Festival tal-Kanzunetta Maltija.

The song he composed, penned and performed for the latter festival, Lil Binti, entered the charts on Malta’s Top 10, apart from securing 3,000 streams on Spotify and 6,000 views on YouTube. It was produced by Andrew Zammit, with an orchestral arrangement created by Joe Brown.

This success made Spiteri Lucas think long and hard about a return to the local music scene as a singer/songwriter, and he decided to kick off things by giving life to the song through a music video.

“It was a pleasure not only writing and singing this song but also leaving a visual memory, something my daughter Greta can physically replay time and time again, recalling the previous memories we spent together, something that we won’t be able to recreate when I am no longer present,” Spiteri Lucas said.

He added that: “Lil Binti was the push I needed as an artist, with the idea to release more original material in the months to come.”

The music video was shot entirely at the Cavalieri Art Hotel in St Julian’s. It was produced by Marlon Polidano, who was also its artistic director alongside Ludwig Galea.

Lil Binti is available on digital platforms iTunes and Spotify thanks to German distribution company CAP-Sounds, which was responsible for its digital release, and promotion planned by Ironic PR & Artist Management.

Mark Spiteri Lucas performing his song ‘Lil Binti’ during the ‘Mużika Mużika − Festival tal-Kanzunetta Maltija’ held last month. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi