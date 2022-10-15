Mark Spiteri and Sue Abela are the winners of the 13th edition of the Bank of Valletta National Seniors Championship organised by the Malta Bowling Association and held over 18 games.

Bowlers who are at least 50 years old are eligible to take part in these championships, and with bowling not being a physically demanding sport, these championships featured some of Malta’s elite bowlers.

All participants were given a handicap based on their age, rather than on their average score as per usual with each bowler being assigned as many handicap points per game as their age subtracted by 50.

As the women’s tournament favourite, Sue Abela unsurprisingly retained her championship towering above the competition and achieving the highest total from all men and women – totalling to 3,951 in 18 games, with an average of 213.50 scratch.

With handicap, she averaged 219.50 per game throughout the entire competition to finish nearly a thousand pins over the runner-up Liliana Spiteri who totalled 3,082.

Click here for full story