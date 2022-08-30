As part of its strategy to continuously promote Maltese publications with local audiences, the National Book Council is launching Markpaġna, a new literary podcast series airing weekly in both audio and video formats.

Hosted by Luke Galea and Rachel Baldacchino, Markapaġna will feature interviews with authors and researchers to speak about a local publication they hold dear. The conversations that follow are at once an encounter with guest writers in their role as literary practitioners and also as readers.

The series opens a space for in-depth discussions about Maltese books addressing the striking features of a chosen work, its literary influence or social significance, and the context that surrounds it.

Markapaġna is being produced by the National Book Council in collaboration with MaltaToday. More information can be found here.