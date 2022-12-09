Everyone has their own personal biscuit-tin fantasy. For some it is singing – with cold hands but warm heart – to old carol favourites. For others, it is swigging mulled wine, sampling sweet treats, freeing Christmas gifts from their wrapping or buying nice things for their loved ones.

Last minute gifts for loved ones.

Most of those fantasies are coming to life at the Christmas Market at Pjazza Tigné at The Point, Sliema. Opening tomorrow, Saturday, December 10 until Tuesday, December 13, the Christmas market features various stalls selling seasonal gifts and decorations, local produce, home-made goodies, crafts, jewellery, last-minute gifts, Christmassy food, mulled wine, drinks and so much more.

Sweet treats for everyone.

Organised by TimesEvents, the Christmas Market at Pjazza Tigné is perfect for a fun day out with family and friends. Entrance is free.

Christmas Market poster