October saw a sharp decline in risk sentiment across financial markets from the post-Covid highs of late summer, as case counts are rising to new highs across Europe and the US. Market performance remains inextricably correlated to the evolution of the virus, as it dictates the actions of governments worldwide. European equities and oil in particular were among the worst performers last month, while emerging market assets, particularly in Asia, were among the best.

With partial national shutdowns announced in the two largest European economies and further restrictions across the continent in the face of quickly rising COVID-19 cases, indices such as the German DAX fell 9.4 per cent, the Greek Athex fell 8.8 per cent and Italian FTSE-MIB was down 5.6 per cent, all recording their worst months since March.

The negative sentiment was partly shared on the other side of the Atlantic, with cases there reaching record highs as well, as the S&P 500 was down 2.7 per cent and the Nasdaq fell 2.3 per cent for a second straight month.

It was not all bad news as Asian markets partly rallied, with the Hang Seng gaining 2.8 per cent last month. In addition to the reported virus cases remaining largely in control, economic indicators are beating expectations and are well into growth territory. Furthermore, in the annual plenum of the Communist party, Chinese policymakers were optimistic about its potential growth, with a five-year plan aiming for an estimated annual GDP growth of 5.5 per cent.

Crucially, the policymakers indicated that their strategy going forward is to foster home grown innovative high technology and achieve self-reliance in the tech sector. WTI oil was the worst performing instrument, down 11 per cent with Brent crude not far behind, down 8.5 per cent, as global demand worries on the back of further government shutdowns hurt energy prices. Both measures of oil are now at their lowest levels since late May.

Not all commodities were lower in October however, as some metals saw a modest rise over the last month. Silver rose 1.8 per cent and copper gained 0.5 per cent, while gold surprisingly declined 0.4 per cent over the month. Sovereign bonds rallied in Europe with the risk off tone and indications that the ECB would continue and possibly expand on its bond-buying programme. Italian BTPs led the way, up 1.3 per cent for a second straight month, aided by an upgraded outlook by S&P based on expected financial support. Spanish debt was up one per cent, while bunds similarly advanced 0.9 per cent. US Treasuries, on the other hand fell one per cent.

In terms of FX movements, the big move was in Asian currencies as the Chinese Renminbi strengthened 1.5 per cent against the US dollar, while the Japanese Yen rose 0.8 per cent. The Euro fell 0.6 per cent, while the Emerging Market FX index dropped 0.3 per cent as the dollar index rose 0.2 per cent in its smallest monthly move since April.

Finally, on the local front the MSE Equity Total Return Index continued its decline, down two per cent throughout the month. The index, which is arguably heavily weighted towards industries that are highly exposed to pandemic related concerns, remains underperforming other European indices.

Disclaimer: This article was written by Simon Psaila, investment manager at Calamatta Cuschieri. The article is issued by Calamatta Cuschieri Investment Services Ltd, which is licensed to conduct investment services business under the Investments Services Act by the MFSA and is registered as a Tied Insurance Intermediary under the Insurance Distribution Act 2018. For more information visit https://cc.com.mt.

The information, view and opinions provided in this article are being provided solely for educational and informational purposes and should not be construed as investment advice, advice concerning particular investments or investment decisions, or tax or legal advice.