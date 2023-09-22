The Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) Regulation conference organised by the Financial Supervisors Academy within the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) in collaboration with the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU), will bring together industry experts under one roof on November 16, at the Hilton Hotel Malta. MiCA is part of the broader European Union's digital finance strategy aimed at creating a comprehensive regulatory framework for crypto-assets.

Featuring a keynote address by Verena Ross, Chair of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), this event is part of the MFSA’s commitment to fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing among regulatory authorities, industry players and academics.

Dedicated to unravelling the complexities of the forthcoming MiCA regulation, the conference will set in motion open dialogue, knowledge exchange and strategic discussions. The agenda will cover a variety of topics, including MiCA’s implications on investor protection, supervisory convergence, enforcement actions, and the impact on other traditional financial services sectors.

Dr Christopher Buttigieg, MFSA’s Chief Officer Supervision and FSA’s Strategic Director commented: “In the rapidly evolving landscape of crypto-assets, collaboration and understanding are paramount. We firmly believe that the future of crypto-asset regulation depends on the active involvement of all stakeholders. Hence, this event is designed to cater to a diverse audience to bridge any existing gaps in knowledge for all those involved.”

The conference boasts an impressive line-up of speakers, including leading figures in the field of crypto-assets regulation. Among the notable speakers, Kenneth Farrugia, MFSA’s Chief Executive Officer, will open the conference with a focus on combating money laundering and the financing of terrorism. He will also participate in a panel discussion on the impact of MiCA on the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive and the traditional banking industry. Alfred Zammit, Acting Director of the FIAU will address a keynote speech on AML/CFT within the Crypto Space, with a focus on Malta’s Risk Assessment.

Dr Christopher P. Buttigieg, Chief Officer of Supervision, Dr Michelle Mizzi Buontempo, ChiefOfficer of Enforcement, and Herman Ciappara, Head of FinTech Supervision along with other MFSA officials, will also share their insights and expertise.

Furthermore, the conference will feature several esteemed international speakers, such as DrGeorge Theocharides, Chairman of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), Dr Reto Degen, member of the Executive Board at the Financial Market Authority,Liechtenstein, Kevin C. Piccoli, Deputy Director at the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Charles Moussy, Director and Head of Innovation and Digital Finance at the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), Carlo Comporti, Director at CONSOB, Sarah Gramberg, Supervisory Expert in Crypto-Assets at the European Banking Authority, and Prof. Joshua Ellul, from the University of Malta, who will all contribute to the discussions.

To book and for further information visit https://www.mfsa.mt/course/markets-in-crypto-assets-regulation-conference/.