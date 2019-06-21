World stock markets were slightly firmer yesterday, mostly posting modest gains after initial doubts on news that China’s economy grew at its weakest pace in nearly three decades as US President Donald Trump’s trade war hit home.

Wall Street opened little changed to weaker after its record-breaking run, with the market still counting on the US central bank to cut interest rates sooner rather than later despite recent strong jobs data.

Investors were also waiting to see earnings from JPMorgan Chase and the other banks, as well as other major companies such as Netflix, United Continental and Johnson & Johnson.

Citigroup fell 1.3 per cent despite reporting a 6.9 per cent rise in second-quarter profits as executives said uncertainty over trade conflicts weighed on corporate lending.

In late afternoon European trade, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 0.40 per cent and Frankfurt’s DAX 30 rose 0.48 per cent while the Paris CAC 40 edged 0.10 per cent higher.

Asian equities initially stumbled but then staged a recovery as traders digested Chinese second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) numbers.

China’s economy expanded 6.2 per cent in the second quarter, the slowest headline reading since the early 1990s, official data showed.

The outcome was in line with forecasts and within the government’s target range.

“There’s no doubt in anyone’s mind that the trade war is a major contributing factor here,” noted Oanda analyst Craig Erlam.

Yet, despite the slowing GDP, other figures showed there were some bright spots in the Chinese economy, dealers said.

That handed a partial boost to the mining sector because China is a leading consumer of many raw materials.

Chinese industrial output in June rose 6.3 per cent, from 5.0 per cent in May.

Fixed-asset investment also picked up, rising 5.8 per cent on-year in January-June, from 5.6 per cent in January-May.

China’s 1.3 billion consumers also continued to open their wallets, with retail sales growing 9.8 per cent year-on-year in June, up from 8.6 per cent in May.

The GDP number nevertheless highlights the negative impact the US tariffs stand-off is having on China, as leaders also try to recalibrate its growth model from exports and state investment to one driven by consumer spending.

Observers pointed out that the weakness raised the chances of further monetary easing measures from the central People’s Bank of China, with investors also tracking the progress of the latest trade talks between Washington and Beijing.