The Malta Stock Exchange Equity Price Index registered an increase of 1.03%, which was a result of an increase in International Hotel Investments plc.

The latter increased by 9.5% which lead to a price of €0.81, this happened because IHI published their interim financial statements which showed positive results.

Bank of Valletta plc share increased by 0.9% having a price of €1.13.

PG plc closing price was at €1.67, which has been unchanged for a couple of days. This price is the share’s all-time high.

Last week PG plc published their April annual financial statements which showed positive results for growth.

Rally in gold

Shares of gold miners were broadly higher, as worries about escalating US-China trade tensions, data showing a surprise contraction in the US manufacturing sector and uncertainty surrounding Brexit, has helped fuel demand for safe-haven gold.

Opponents of 'no-deal' Brexit defeated PM Johnson, who promises an election

British lawmakers defeated Boris Johnson in parliament on Tuesday in a bid to prevent him taking Britain out of the EU without a divorce agreement, prompting the prime minister to announce that he would immediately push for a snap election.

The government was defeated by 328 to 301 on a motion put forward by opposition parties and rebel lawmakers in Johnson’s party - who had been warned they would be kicked out of the Conservative Party if they defied the government.

More than three years after the United Kingdom voted in a referendum to leave the European Union, the defeat leaves the course of Brexit unresolved, with possible outcomes still ranging from a turbulent ‘no-deal’ exit to abandoning the whole endeavor.

This victory is only the first hurdle for lawmakers, enabling them to take control of parliamentary business.

On Wednesday they will seek to pass a law forcing Johnson to ask the EU to delay Brexit - for a third time - until 31st January unless he has a deal approved by parliament beforehand on the terms and manner of the exit.

It puts Johnson in a similar bind to that faced by his predecessor Theresa May, who failed three times to get the backing of lawmakers for the Withdrawal Agreement that she had negotiated with the EU.

Johnson took over from her six weeks ago with a promise that his more robust approach would force a better deal out of the EU that would satisfy parliament.

