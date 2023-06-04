Last week, Satariano celebrated its 125th year in business. The anniversary celebration was held at their flagship showroom in Valley Road Birkirkara and was attended by their team members, brand partners and numerous customers.

“This is a big moment for the Satariano family and our employees, partners and clients who helped us get here,” managing director Joe Satariano said.

“We want to reflect on the past and build upon what we’ve done to inspire the next 125 years.”

From left, Annah Chapelle Paelologo, Natasha Chapelle Paleologo, Angela Bartoli and Giulia Bartoli

The company attributes this accomplishment to a strong foundation started by Roger Satariano who first began to import and sell building materials and other related products in 1898.

Along the way, Satariano expanded into other related sectors and today operates from its state-of-the-art showroom now spread over 3,000 square metres − possibly one of the largest bathroom, kitchen and furniture showrooms in Malta.

Ideal Standard representatives (from left): Polydoros Kagalos, Athanasios Tsoumalakos and Metaxas Drakopoulos

From the latest luxury home furnishings to the most innovative bathroom solutions, Satariano offers a comprehensive range of products to create bespoke homes to meet every client’s individual needs and preferences.

The Scic Cucine and Satariano directors (from left): Lorenzo Marconi, Patrick Satariano, Joe Satariano and Lorella Benatti