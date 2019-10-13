It’s been 10 years since the passing of artist Victor Diacono. The Sunday Times of Malta celebrates his contribution to the Maltese art scene.

Victor Diacono’s interest in art was noticed by his father when he was still very young. His father used to work at the Education Department at the Central School in St Elmo. At that time, sculptor Antonio Micallef (1883-1957) was a teacher there. His father took some of Diacono’s works, mostly drawings and showed them to Micallef, who insisted that Diacono should start attending the Malta Government School of Art, where he was delivering evening classes there.

Young mother and child Patinated plaster of Paris 43x18cm, signed c. 1995.

Eventually, Diacono went to pursue studies in Rome under Angelo Zanelli (1879-1942). On advice of Giuseppe Galea (1911-1993), the sculptor from Rabat, it was suggested that he sit for the examination which qualified him to be admitted straight away into second year. Thanks to Galea’s advice Diacono obtained the diploma in sculpture in three years, instead of four. By 1939, Diacono was invited to participate in Rome Quadriennale where he exhibited a low relief of an annunciation.

In Rome, Diacono learned more from his friends, particular one by the name of Salvatore Battaglia from Vittoria, Sicily. This Battaglia used to challenge Zanelli on many counts in class, and he encouraged Diacono to persevere in his artistic endeavours.

Diacono returned to Malta on May 20,1939, because of the imminent declaration of war. Diacono had no job at the time and people wanted bread not art to live by.

After the war, Diacono went on to study at the City and Guilds of London Art School in England. During the three years he spent there, he had access to museums and various exhibitions, so it was a highly beneficial experience.

Emvin Cremona, Esprit Barthet, Diacono, J.J. Cremona, Willie Apap, Anton Inglott and Carmelo Borg Pisani walking from the Bottaro in Passeggiata De Rispetta, near the Regia Accademia Rome 1938

Once again, back in Malta, Diacono found himself without a job. He started teaching part-time at the Lyceum, first in Valletta then in Ħamrun. It was after July 1951 that he joined the Hotel Phoenicia where he worked as a cashier; he kept this job until reaching retirement age.

At the Phoenicia Hotel, Diacono drew hundreds of caricatures of people waiting in the lobby, among them Mabel Strickland. As a sculptor, Diacono kept a very low profile; he only had his first personal exhibition when he was 82 years old.

During his long career, Diacono was regularly commissioned to do portrait busts of persons from all ranks of the Maltese and foreign society. Among many, we find Sir Themistocle Zammit (1864-1935) which is at the Archaeology Museum, Dr George Borg Oliver (1911-1980) and Alfonso Maria Galea (1861-1941).