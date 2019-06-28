A special activity for children ­– DB Celebration – was held at the Don Bosco Oratory to commemorate the birthday of St John Bosco, patron saint of children.

Bishop Mario Grech celebrated Mass for children. This was followed by a magic show in the oratory’s ground by Mr Remy. Children were also treated to face painting, a bouncy castle and a visit by different cartoon characters.

Don Bosco’s birthday cake was cut by Fr Effie Masini, the oratory’s director. Cake and water were distributed to all children present.

Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana was also present.