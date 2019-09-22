A commemorative handstamp is being issued today at the Maltapost branch in Victoria to mark the 20th anniversary of the setting up of the Gozo Philatelic Society (GPS) in September 1999.

The GPS will also issue a card carrying a personalised stamp. To obtain copies of it, e-mail tonigrech73@gmail.com.

Members and supporters are also encouraged to participate in a thanksgiving Mass that will be celebrated at Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary on Saturday at 6.30pm.

The annual philatelic exhibition will be opened by President George Vella on November 2 at 10am in the Gozo Ministry halls.