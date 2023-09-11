Maltese shooter Marlon Attard produced an outstanding performance at the European Shooting Championships when he secured the silver medal in the skeet event held in Osijek, Croatia.

Attard was one of three Maltese skeet shooters in the competition with the other being GSSE 2023 gold medallist Clive Farrugia and Liam Sciberras.

Gozitan shooter Attard was on hot form right from the outset as he missed just one clay from the opening three qualifying rounds to hit 74 from 75 clays.

That impressive performance earned him a place into the final.

