Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush equalised in injury time to snatch a point in a 1-1 draw at derby rivals Mainz on Sunday.

With the clock winding down, the home side were in front after Lee Jae-sung’s first-half header, but Frankfurt’s Junior Dina Ebimbe dribbled past three Mainz defenders and cut back to give Marmoush a simple tap in to level the scores.

Frankfurt had been reduced to 10 men after winger Ansgar Knauff had kicked Leandro Barreiro in the face as he challenged for the ball with 30 minutes remaining.

The dismissal galvanised the visitors and Marmoush’s goal, the Egyptian’s first since moving from Wolfsburg in the summer, ensured they remain unbeaten this season.

Read the full story on Times of Malta Sport...