Marsovin has been awarded a gold medal for its Marnisi Organic vintage 2018 at the International Organic Wine Awards 2020, making this the third consecutive year that Marnisi has won an award in this prestigious international competition. Marsovin’s Marnisi is the first Maltese wine falling in the premium wine category to be EU certified and awarded the official seal of ‘Organic Wine’.

This wine competition is exclusively for international wines made from organically-grown grapes (certified organic wine), and has become one of the most quality-oriented contests in the industry.

This year, Marnisi 2018 has competed with another 648 wines coming from 18 different countries and has been awarded 90 points, meriting a gold medal. Each participating organic wine is individually evaluated by the jury that consists of PAR® Certified Masters working in groups of three.

Each nominee receives replicable and objective documentation of its sensory and oenological characteristics, always assessed with respect to its authenticity, origin and style – a skill of the specially-educated jury members.

This is the third vintage release for Marnisi as an organic wine. The organic conversion process began with the application of organic farming practices at the Marnisi Estate in Marsaxlokk, with an area covering 2.8 hectares, making it the largest expanse of organically-farmed vines in Malta.

In order to have organically-grown grapes, Marsovin’s viticulturists engage in an entirely different set of practices to maintain their vines. Once grapes are harvested, they are transferred to the winery, where an alternative wine-making approach is employed to focus on the use of a specific list of ingredients used for organic vinification.

Marnisi is available in all premium wine shops, as well as the Marsovin Cellars in Paola and The Master Cellar in Naxxar or Gżira. For more information, call on 23662401 or e-mail cellars@marsovinwinery.com.