Malta’s largest producer of premium wine, Marsovin, will once again be holding Marnisi Under the Stars ‒ The Marsovin Grape Harvest Feast at their Marnisi Estate in Marsaxlokk.

The event, being held on July 24 and 25 and August 13 and 14, is a celebration of the start of Marsovin’s grape harvest for vintage 2020, while giving patrons the opportunity to enjoy the wines produced from the Marnisi Estate and other Marsovin premium wines in the idyllic setting of the vineyard.

For those who wish to have a closer look, guided vineyard tours will also be held between 7pm and 8pm by Marsovin’s wine specialists. Tours start half an hour before the event’s official opening time.

Marsovin will be following the guidelines in place recommended by the health authorities for outdoor events, thus the attendance capping will be reduced significantly to ensure that there is ample space for people to move around. For this reason, those who wish to attend are advised to book early as ticket sales will be restricted.

Cuisine and music

The winery is giving top priority to #supportlocal. To this effect, the selected caterer for the event, Briju, will be creating a delectable menu using only locally-sourced Maltese ingredients.

Marsovin has engaged a great line-up of bands to keep their patrons entertained. Cutting-edge blues band Vinyl Paradise, will perform on July 24; gypsy-jazz band Hot Club of Valletta is performing on July 25 and August 14; and popular swing band Swing Nuages will be performing on August 13.

A limited amount of tickets have been released and will be sold on a first-come first-serve basis. Tickets are being sold at €35 per person, which include entrance, vineyard tour between 7pm and 8pm, a wine glass to use during the event and take home and Marsovin’s premium wine throughout the evening.

Wines served will also include premium Antonin Noir and award-winning Marnisi Organic, both of which are made from grapes grown on the very same Marnisi Estate.

Tickets can be purchased online from www.marsovinwinery.com.