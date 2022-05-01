Gzira kept alive their lingering hopes of clinching a European football berth next season when they beat Gudja United 3-1 on Sunday. The victory resulted from better ammunition in the firing line. However, their flickering hopes of forcing their way into the European football places hang on a combination of results elsewhere.

The Maroons are currently 5th on 40 points, one behind Birkirkara and two adrift of Hamrun. They would face a decider for the third place, should they beat champions Hibernians and the direct encounter between the Stripes and the Spartans ends in a draw.

In case of victory for either side, Gzira would clinch the 4th place if they beat the Paolites and would need to await the outcome of the FA Trophy to know their fate.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta