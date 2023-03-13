Midfielder Dzsenifer Marozsan, a European champion with Germany in 2013 and 2016 Olympic gold medallist, said Monday she was retiring from international football ahead of this year’s Women’s World Cup.

“The time has come for me to say goodbye and to say thank you. Throughout the years I’ve worn the Germany shirt with lots of pride. I’ve experienced some unforgettable moments with my team-mates,” she wrote on Instagram.

Marozsan, 30, will make her 112th and final appearance for the national team in a friendly against Brazil next month.

The former Germany captain tore the anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee last May and missed the European Championships as Germany lost in the final to hosts England.

