Six-time world champion Marc Marquez escaped “major injury” after a high speed crash in Spanish MotoGP practice at Jerez on Saturday and is fit to continue racing.

“After his check, marcmarquez93 has been declared FIT for the remainder of the SpanishGP,” his Honda team tweeted.

The 28-year-old Spaniard fell heavily in the third practice session at the circuit where last year he broke his right arm in the opening race to end his 2020 campaign.

