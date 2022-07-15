Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez has been given the green light to begin physiotherapy six weeks after undergoing surgery on his right arm in the United States, his Repsol Honda team confirmed on Friday.

The 29-year-old broke his arm in a crash at the Spanish Grand Prix in 2020 and while he returned to action in April last year, and won three races, his injury continued to cause him problems.

The latest operation was the fourth he had undergone on his arm.

“We have taken an important step in the recovery process,” Marquez said in a statement on the team’s website.

“In this second check-up, the doctors have confirmed that the humerus is consolidating correctly, with this we can start physiotherapy on the right arm and cardio training.

“I am very excited to be able to recover mobility in my arm to continue advancing the recovery process and I want to thank the entire medical team for their treatment and attention.”

