Six-time world champion Marc Marquez is out of Sunday’s Indonesian Grand Prix after a horror crash in the final morning warm-up.
Marquez was catapulted from his bike on turn seven just before the end of Sunday morning’s 20-minute session at the Mandalika International Street Circuit.
Marquez’s Honda cartwheeled end-over-end as it disintegrated and the Spaniard appeared to land heavily on his left arm at approximately 180kph (110mph).
A shaken Marquez got to his feet and walked away before being taken to a nearby hospital for medical checks.
