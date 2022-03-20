Six-time world champion Marc Marquez is out of Sunday’s Indonesian Grand Prix after a horror crash in the final morning warm-up.

Marquez was catapulted from his bike on turn seven just before the end of Sunday morning’s 20-minute session at the Mandalika International Street Circuit.

Marquez’s Honda cartwheeled end-over-end as it disintegrated and the Spaniard appeared to land heavily on his left arm at approximately 180kph (110mph).

A shaken Marquez got to his feet and walked away before being taken to a nearby hospital for medical checks.

