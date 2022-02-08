Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez insisted on Tuesday his objective “is to fight for the championship” this season after suffering from vision problems last year.

“My goal is to fight for the title,” Marquez said at the Honda team’s presentation.

The Spanish rider suffered from double vision in the final stretch of last season after falling while training on a motocross bike.

He missed the last two races and then had to sit out pre-season trials in Jerez in November.

