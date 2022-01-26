Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez will take part in next week’s pre-season testing in Sepang after recovering from double vision, his Honda team announced on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Spaniard had been suffering from diplopia since an off-road training crash at the end of October.

He then missed the final two rounds of the season and the Jerez test session in December.

