Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez is suffering from double vision again after falling heavily in the warm-up for last week’s Indonesian Grand Prix, he said on Tuesday.

The Spaniard suffered a concussion after a spectacular crash in Mandalika on Sunday, when his Honda cartwheeled end-over-end as it disintegrated, before he landed heavily on his left arm and smacked his helmet on the ground.

Marquez also suffered from diplopia, or double vision, at the end of last season.

“It seems that I am experiencing deja vu,” he wrote on Twitter. “During the trip back to Spain, I began to have discomfort with my vision.

“We decided to visit Dr. Sanchez Dalmau, who confirmed that I have a new episode of diplopia.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta