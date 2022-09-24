Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez grabbed pole position for the first time in three years as he defied wild weather in qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix on Saturday.

On a badly disrupted day of heavy rain and lightning at Motegi, the world title contenders struggled to master the conditions.

Spanish great Marquez had no such trouble however on his Honda with his leading time of one minute and 55.214 seconds, ahead of France’s Johann Zarco, 0.208 seconds behind, and South Africa’s Brad Binder (0.323 sec).

The weather is forecast to be considerably better on Sunday for Japan’s first MotoGP since 2019 because of the pandemic.

Click here for full story