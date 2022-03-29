Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez will miss this weekend’s Argentina Grand Prix after suffering from double vision again following a heavy crash in Indonesia, his team Honda said on Tuesday.

The Spaniard suffered a concussion after a spectacular crash in the Indonesian Grand Prix earlier this month, when his Honda cartwheeled end-over-end as it disintegrated, before he landed on his left arm and smacked his helmet on the ground.

Marquez also suffered from diplopia, or double vision, at the end of last season.

