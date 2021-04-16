Six-time world champion Marc Marquez returns to action after a nine-month injury absence at the Portuguese Grand Prix this weekend wanting to “feel like a MotoGP rider again”.

The 28-year-old Spaniard hasn’t raced since breaking his right arm in last season’s championship opener at Jerez.

Three surgeries later the Honda star, having missed two rounds already this season, is keen to keep expectations at a minimum.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta