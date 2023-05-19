Paris Saint-Germain captain and Brazil defender Marquinhos has extended his contract until 2028, the club announced Friday.

“The 29-year-old Brazilian defender and the Red and Blue will continue their adventure together until June 30, 2028,” Qatari-owned PSG said Friday in a statement.

Marquinhos joined the club from Roma in 2013 when he was just 19. He has become an indispensable part of the PSG set-up and was a member of the side that reached the 2020 Champions League final.

“I am very happy to announce this contract extension but also very proud,” said Marquinhos.

“This is a very special moment for me,” he added, saying he was “convinced that we will continue to achieve great things together in the years to come”.

