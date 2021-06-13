A marriage proposal on Saturday may have put a smile on the recipient's face but it has enraged environmentalists who say it was harmful to the environment and illegal.

The proposal, on the slopes of Għajn Tuffieħa, featured a number of people carrying fire flare in front of "Will you marry me?" sign.

A video of the proposal was making the rounds on social media on Sunday.

A screengrab of the video posted on Instagram on Saturday.

An angry Cami Appelgren, a staunch environmentalist and park ranger, immediately took the situation in her own hands and filed a report with the Environmental Protection Unit on behalf of the Heritage Parks Federation.

Għajn Tuffieħa is best known for its sandy beach and clay slopes, home to a variety of vegetation. It is protected as part of a Natura 2000 site and scheduled as an Area of Ecological importance.

As such, it is illegal for people to camp, hunt, trap or start open fires or BBQs.

The stunt, also angered people who commented under the video with one saying: “Always nice to start a lifetime together with a bushfire in a country where greenery is already sorely limited.” Another wrote: "Very unromantic, very irresponsible."

Appelgren called out the irresponsible action on her Facebook page.

“No. Not boyfriend of the year. Idiot of the year. This is a tree protected area and That is a fire hazard and an offence of site regulations,” she wrote.

Times of Malta has been shown photos taken of the area on Sunday, showing burnt bushes and vegetation.

Burnt vegetation near the Għajn Tuffieħa clay slopes after fire flares were lit on Saturday

According to the trees and woodland protection legislation, no person is allowed to set fire to any protected tree, or generate a fire within a tree protected area.

Appelgren asked why people on the beach witnessing the event unfold did not call and report the matter to the police.

She also said that apart from the use of illegal flares, the video also showed a small fire.

In another post, she shared a picture of one of the areas left damaged by the proposal.

“Once again – this is not an area of dead trees. It’s a highly protected tree zone with protected tamarisk trees. Anyone defending this – educate yourself,” she said, before explaining the appropriate use of flares.

She said later such as those used for the proposal were intended for emergency use at sea and were likely to start a fire if used on land.

Areas in Għajn Tuffieħa burnt by fire flares

The police confirmed they had received a report about the incident and said investigations are ongoing.

Questions have also been sent to the Environment and Resources Authority.