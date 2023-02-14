A married couple accused of prostitution and human trafficking has had a conviction quashed for a second time on appeal.

Robert Attila Majlat, 42 and Attilane Majlat, 37, both Hungarian, had been placed under police surveillance and were subsequently prosecuted following information from British authorities about their suspected involvement in a prostitution ring.

During the court proceedings, one of the alleged victims explained how she had been “bought” from her old pimp by Mr Majlat when she was 19 years old.

Maljat would take her along with him on his trips abroad, she said, forcing her to work as a prostitute wherever they went.

Another victim testified about how she had been lured to Malta by the promise of a better life that would enable her to regain custody of her children, who had been taken away from her because of her involvement in prostitution. She used to offer her services at a St Paul’s Bay apartment, charging some €100 an hour, and claimed to have lived in fear of the Majlat couple who used to shout at her and sometimes even hit her.

In 2019, the couple were declared guilty by a Magistrates’ Court and condemned to a 12-year jail term each.

However, the following year, the Court of Criminal Appeal quashed that conviction, since the first court had not allowed the defence to cross-examine two women who were allegedly brought to Malta for prostitution purposes.

A second conviction is quashed

The case was sent back to the Magistrates' Court, which convicted them once more, and sentenced them to nine years imprisonment each.

But after yet another appeal, Mr Justice Aaron Bugeja on Tuesday again quashed the judgment by Magistrates' Court, explaining that it was null because the Attorney General should not have decided to have the case tried by the Magistrates' Court but by the superior courts.

The evidence showed that in this case, an aggravating factor applied - because a victim was vulnerable in terms of law - which meant that punishment was increased by one degree. Consequently, it fell outside the competence of the Magistrates' Court since the two became liable for a jail term of more than 12 years.

The judge sent the records back to the Magistrates' Court as a court of criminal inquiry (compilation of evidence leading to trial before the Criminal Court).

The two remain under arrest.

Lawyers Noel Bianco and Jason Grima appeared for the defence. Lara Dimitrijevic appeared parte civile.