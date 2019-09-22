A married man who allegedly threatened to kill his girlfriend if she dated someone else has been remanded in custody after pleading not guilty at his arraignment on Monday.

Noel Debono had reportedly been in an on-and-off relationship with the woman for the past five years. She reported him to the police after he allegedly told her that “if I catch you with another man, I’ll kill you” and hurt her.

Social workers at Appoġġ told the police that they considered the case to be high-risk, and the man was arrested and charged with causing her to fear violence, threatening and slightly injuring her, as well as damaging her property.

Defence lawyer Frank Cassar requested bail, arguing that the injuries reported were slight and moreover, a temporary protection order could stop the man from approaching his alleged victim.

However, after hearing submissions by both parties, the court, presided over by magistrate Audrey Demicoli, turned down the request on account of the gravity of the charges and the possible risk of tampering with evidence.