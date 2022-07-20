Updated 11.10am with details

A police officer was injured on Wednesday in an incident in Marsa following a police chase of a wanted man.

Police fired shots twice during the chase that began at around 7.30am when officers spotted the man on the road leading to Maltapost in Qormi. They were on the lookout for him as he had failed to show up to sign a bail book at his local police station, sources said.

Police spokesperson Brandon Pisani gives a statement about the incident. Video: Matthew Mirabelli

Warning shots were fired at this stage and police cars used sirens and beacon lights to try to flag the driver down but he continued driving.

At Marsa, the wanted man's car hit a police officer who was in uniform on his personal bike. The injured officer was not part of the operation when he was hit.

The wanted man was driving this car when it struck a police officer on his personal bike. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The man continued to drive at high speed through Marsa. As he was driving towards MCAST, police fired more warning shots and also shot at the car tyres, deflating one of them.

The man continued driving on the car rim until he was slowed down by an unmarked Criminal Investigation Department car which hit his car at the top of Sir Paul Boffa Avenue in Paola. He was arrested.

A police spokesman said that at least one other unrelated car was damaged in the chase.

The injured officer was taken to Mater Dei hospital where he is being examined.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri posted on Facebook that such incidents made society appreciate the importance and dangers of police work.